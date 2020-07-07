Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $313.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

