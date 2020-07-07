Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 167.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,673,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 255,861 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 952,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Emcor Group by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 194,199 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.03. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

