Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 410,306 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,306 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after buying an additional 1,465,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth $35,619,000. Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,137,000 after acquiring an additional 278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

