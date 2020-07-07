Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 51,848 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,848 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,811,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,007 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Sunday.

Shares of GNW opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.