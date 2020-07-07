Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BofA Securities started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.25.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $205.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.50.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

