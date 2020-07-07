Farmers Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

NYSE KR opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

