Farmers Trust Co. Sells 36,089 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,089 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in VF by 198.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

