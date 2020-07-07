Farmers Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders sold 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.