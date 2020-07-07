First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $25.20 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 105,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,397,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $535,793,000 after buying an additional 205,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $210.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

