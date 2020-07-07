Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,245,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 296,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 697,942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after buying an additional 282,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 69.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,553,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,923 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

