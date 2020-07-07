Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 151 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of TRV opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

