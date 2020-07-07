Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 1,758 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

