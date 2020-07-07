Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires 4,814 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 253,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.45.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

