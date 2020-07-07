Fulton Bank N. A. Acquires New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,567,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

NYSE RTX opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.