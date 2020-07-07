Fulton Bank N. A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 253.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

