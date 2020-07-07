Fulton Bank N. A. Buys 1,416 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in DTE Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.