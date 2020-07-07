Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

