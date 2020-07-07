Fulton Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $332,020,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.05.

American Express stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

