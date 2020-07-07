Fulton Bank N. A. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,333,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,979,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,920,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,539 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

