Fulton Bank N. A. Has $923,000 Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

