Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $1.42 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,569,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,230 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

