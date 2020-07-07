Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $1.49 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 404,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,738,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 430.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 245,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 199,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

