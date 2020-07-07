Fulton Bank N. A. Invests $980,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $425.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

