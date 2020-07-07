Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 2,734 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

