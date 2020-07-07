Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases 3,610 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after buying an additional 294,303 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

