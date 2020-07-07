Fulton Bank N. A. Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

LPL Financial stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

