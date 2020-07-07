Fulton Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulton Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,985,000 after buying an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after buying an additional 119,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,794,000 after buying an additional 96,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $201.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

