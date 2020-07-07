Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 9,070 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.