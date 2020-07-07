Fulton Bank N. A. Takes $917,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,160 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.23.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total transaction of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,424 shares of company stock valued at $83,791,273. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $299.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

