General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

