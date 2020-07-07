Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

