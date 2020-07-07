Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 million, a P/E ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.