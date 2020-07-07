Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €38.50 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €38.50 ($43.26) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.57 ($34.35).

RWE stock opened at €32.11 ($36.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.51. RWE has a 12 month low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a 12 month high of €23.28 ($26.16).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

