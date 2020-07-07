Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $207.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.73. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

