Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $21.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,804 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Gray Television by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 677,212 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 575,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,847,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

