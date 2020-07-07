Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 382,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,669,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after buying an additional 427,917 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 489,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

