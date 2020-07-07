Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,144 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,497,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 1,014.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 675,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Domtar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Domtar by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,338,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,181,000 after purchasing an additional 332,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

UFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

