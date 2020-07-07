Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 47,448 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,448 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.62. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

