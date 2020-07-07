Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,511 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,134,000 after purchasing an additional 281,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

