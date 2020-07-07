HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,139,887 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MUFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

