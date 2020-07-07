HNP Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 123.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $147.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.21.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

