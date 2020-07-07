HNP Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,961 Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after buying an additional 2,497,423 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

