HNP Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 24,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

F opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

