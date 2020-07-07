HNP Capital LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HNP Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,464 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

NYSE:LOW opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

