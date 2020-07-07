HNP Capital LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,683 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,462,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,848,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

