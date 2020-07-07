HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 61,488 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

