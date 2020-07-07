HNP Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

NYSE TRV opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.