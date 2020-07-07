HNP Capital LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 40,426 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

