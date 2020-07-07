HNP Capital LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

