HNP Capital LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,514 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,520,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 19,690.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

